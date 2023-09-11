Family Calls Police on Energy Department Staffer as Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan Bogarts Charging Station During 4-Day Road Trip

Feel good story of the day.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and some of her staffers set out on a 4-day electric vehicle road trip through the Southeast this summer.
They traveled from North Carolina to Tennessee to tout the Biden Regime’s commitment to funding electric vehicles that virtually no one wants (or can afford).
According to a reporter embedded in the Energy Department’s EV caravan, the entourage had trouble charging the vehicles.
The best part of the road trip? A family called the police on an Energy Department staffer who was so desperate to reserve a charging plug for Jennifer Granholm’s EV that he blocked the charging station with a gas-powered vehicle.
There was trouble in EV paradise as the caravan of electric vehicles began to run out of charge as they passed through a suburb of Augusta, Georgia.
Energy Department staffers pulled over to charge their fleet when they realized there weren’t enough available fast-charging plugs to juice up their vehicles.
One of the four chargers was broken and the other plugs were in use.
An Energy Department staffer was so desperate to reserve one of the fast-charging plugs for Granholm’s approaching EV that he boxed in a poor family – with a baby in the car – on a sweltering hot day – with his gas-powered vehicle.
The family was so angry that they called the police on Granholm’s staffer.
Excerpt from NPR:
But between stops, Granholm’s entourage at times had to grapple with the limitations of the present. Like when her caravan of EVs — including a luxury Cadillac Lyriq, a hefty Ford F-150 and an affordable Bolt electric utility vehicle — was planning to fast-charge in Grovetown, a suburb of Augusta, Georgia.
Her advance team realized there weren’t going to be enough plugs to go around. One of the station’s four chargers was broken, and others were occupied. So an Energy Department staffer tried parking a nonelectric vehicle by one of those working chargers to reserve a spot for the approaching secretary of energy.
That did not go down well: a regular gas-powered car blocking the only free spot for a charger?
In fact, a family that was boxed out — on a sweltering day, with a baby in the vehicle — was so upset they decided to get the authorities involved: They called the police.
The sheriff’s office couldn’t do anything. It’s not illegal for a non-EV to claim a charging spot in Georgia. Energy Department staff scrambled to smooth over the situation, including sending other vehicles to slower chargers, until both the frustrated family and the secretary had room to charge.