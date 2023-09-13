MSNBC Columnist Says Trump “Must Die In Prison” to Send a Message to the Public That “You Can’t Do This”

Far-left MSNBC columnist and radio host Dean Obeidallah said that Trump, “must die in prison,” to send a message.

“I think Donald Trump must die in prison because I don’t care if he was 45 years old. You should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole. I don’t care who it is,” the radio host said in a recent interview with a Mediaite reporter, according to Fox News.

Dean Obeidallah insisted the former president die in prison for daring to challenge the 2020 election to send a message to the public that “you can’t do this.”

“That’s why I think Donald Trump or anyone else who commits a coup, must die in jail, because either we’re going to protect the democratic republic, or we’re going to allow people, in this case, Trump, to chip away at our democracy and chip away at what we believe in these institutions,” he argued. “That’s why I’m so passionate about, like with every fiber of my being, that Donald Trump has to live out his natural days, his last days of natural life, in a prison cell.”

Fox News reported:

MSNBC columnist and progressive radio host Dean Obeidallah said Donald Trump “must die in prison” to set an example for the public, after the former president was charged in four criminal cases. Obeidallah was discussing the media’s coverage of the two leading presidential candidates’ advanced ages, with his guest, Mediaite reporter Tommy Christopher, on Friday’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show.” Christopher believed the media hadn’t shown enough “outrage” at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for predicting that 80-year-old President Biden was unlikely to survive another full term in office. The reporter proposed that if Biden had warned voters that 77-year-old Trump could “die in prison,” conservative media would be furious.

It is ironic that he claims President Trump attempted a coup. There was no insurrection. There was no coup. Trump has not been charged with insurrection.

If Dean Obeidallah is so insistent on talking about coups, maybe we should remind him of massive election fraud and voting irregularities in 2020.

His Tweet shows how unstable this radio host is:

"'Donald Trump MUST Die In Jail!' Liberal Host Says Example Must Be Set To Prevent Another Coup." BTW I'm the "liberal host" cited in the article 😀 https://t.co/yxc6wTQIma via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 9, 2023

If Dean Obeidallah is so concerned about democracy, maybe he should be calling for George Soros, Antifa members and BLM terrorists to get a life sentence in prison.