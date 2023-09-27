Melt Down on Social Media After a White Woman is Named Miss Universe Zimbabwe (PHOTOS)

Social media went into a collective meltdown after a young white woman won Miss Universe in a country with a 98% black population.

Breitbart reported Sunday that Brooke Bruk-Jackson, a 21-year-old Harare native and part-time model, was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 on Saturday, September 16. Bruk-Jackson beat out 11 other finalists for the coveted crown.

This was the first time in 22 years Zimbabwe had been able to hold their Miss Universe Competition. Bruk-Jackson now advances to participate in the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in November.

Behold the new face of Zimbabwe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Bruk-Jackson (@brooke_brukjackson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Bruk-Jackson (@brooke_brukjackson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Bruk-Jackson (@brooke_brukjackson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Bruk-Jackson (@brooke_brukjackson)

Bruk-Jackson correctly points out that she is a “pure-bred” Zimbabwean and that the “colour of our skin should not define a person or who each person chooses to associate with.” This is a sentiment every person can get behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Bruk-Jackson (@brooke_brukjackson)

But instead of heeding this beautiful woman’s common-sense words and celebrating her incredible accomplishment, individuals on social media instead angrily lashed out the pageant for daring to honor her. All because Bruk-Jackson has the “wrong” skin color.

Here are some of the worst meltdowns:

She had the audacity to say she’s a pure-bred Zimbabwean. I have no words. Yeah I do – What Thee Whole Fck?! pic.twitter.com/T3fauMncSR — Stringer Pentecost, O.G. (@IamjustTerry) September 20, 2023

All those GORGEOUS black women in Zim,& THIS stronh faced alabastress is what was chosen as Miss Zimbabwe Universe 2023?! That says alot about how colonized many minds are over there. pic.twitter.com/exCkhGY95Q — $IR G.B.$. (@GRE8TBLACKSHARK) September 19, 2023

Lmao the shot is still tragic though!! All those beautiful melanted women and you telling me the European woman won a contest for black people!!?? pic.twitter.com/2t3B5iAIRV — Vibrating on a Higher Frequency than you….. (@Twoperrin) September 21, 2023

White supremacy is a worldwide, nasty business. Apparently, the BIG business of LIES & deception are simply too deep & depraved here… Is this REAL?! Orwell was so right… — The Atavist (@DSCBland) September 19, 2023

And Zimbabwe is letting that other girl represent them for miss universe,

Africans need to know we’ve not gotten to that level of equality don’t be fooled

We will still be the one to suffer

Diversity and inclusivity are just words to these people trust me. https://t.co/jnrmHjDJQv — Omg! It’s Aishat❤ (@AishatBusayomi) September 23, 2023

As the saying goes. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Its a no for me on 2023 Miss Universe Zimbabwe. I do not find her representative of the Zimbabwean woman at all. This idea of a Barbie beauty has gone on too long without a challenge. This is an assualt on Zim women. — Legend4ED (@Tutankhabantu) September 17, 2023

So Miss Universe Zimbabwe has not been a pageant for 22 years. Then when it comes back it has a Coloniser as it’s face . MUGABE RISE. https://t.co/0efQx2Gyxe — Duchess of Brixton ☭ (@fufuisonme) September 19, 2023

No one says a cross word when a person of color wins a beauty pageant in a predominately white country, though. Where was the outrage when a black woman won Miss Ireland back in 2021?

Interesting how a White woman becoming Miss Zimbabwe is not OK, but a Black woman becoming Miss Ireland is the greatest thing ever. pic.twitter.com/qern5b08Ix — Agent Max Remington, Americanist (@AgentMax90) September 23, 2023

There was not any nor should there have been. Normal people recognize that beauty comes in all colors.

The only thing that could have made Bruk-Jackson’s victory more epic is if murderous, racist tyrant Robert Mugabe had been alive to witness it. He is no doubt rolling over in his grave.