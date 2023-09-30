Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on DOJ to Immediately Prosecute Jamaal Bowman After He Pulls Fire Alarm and Obstructs Congressional Proceeding

On Saturday New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Building in Washington DC to shut down Congress.

Bowman pulled the alarm to prevent a critical vote to keep the government open.

Dem NY Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled fire alarm in Cannon Building, forcing evacuation as Dems tried to buy more time to read new CR. USCP criminal investigation unit is questioning Bowman — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023

Today there are hundreds of Trump supporters who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, shook hands with police, and were sentenced to months and years in federal prison.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the Jan. 6 protests he did not even attend. Tarrio was not even in the District of Columbia at the time.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) immediately called on the Biden DOJ to prosecute Democrat Jamaal Bowman using the same law they used to prosecute J6 defendants who were charged with interfering with an official proceeding when they walked in open doors on the US Capitol.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon building this afternoon and interrupted the official proceedings of the House as Republicans worked to keep the government open. I’m calling on the DOJ to prosecute him using the same law they used to prosecute J6 defendants for interfering with an official proceeding. The Democrats literally will do anything to shut OUR government down because billions aren’t going to their favorite country: Ukraine.

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon building this afternoon and interrupted the official proceedings of the House as Republicans worked to keep the government open. I’m calling on the DOJ to prosecute him using the same law they used to prosecute J6… pic.twitter.com/KlXjwVrkc1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 30, 2023

Bowman violated several federal laws with today’s stunt.

Via Julie Kelly.