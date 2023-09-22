Marine Corps Veteran, Father, Husband, and J6 Political Prisoner Zach Rehl’s Letter to The Gateway Pundit

The Gateway Pundit reported on the ruthless and politically motivated sentences Dishonorable Judge Kelly handed down on Proud Boys Joe Biggs, Zach Rehl, Dominic Pezzola, and Ethan Nordean and Enrique Tarrio.

Please read Marine Corps. veteran Zach Rehl’s gut-wrenching recollection of hearing his sentence of 15 years.

Zachary “Zach” Rehl is a father, a husband, a Marine Corps Veteran, and an American Patriot who loves his country and was arrested March 17, 2021, for attending the January 6 protests.

Since his arrest, Zach has missed the birth of his daughter and he has never been able to hold his almost one-year-old child. He also has a teenage daughter who he misses greatly and has not seen since his arrest.

Zach was the provider for his household, and his absence has been a cause of great stress mentally, emotionally, and financially for his family.

Zach wrote the following to The Gateway Pundit to updated readers:

For those that are tuning in, I am a January 6th protestor that was politically persecuted for my affiliation with the Proud Boys as President of the Philadelphia chapter and sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy. I am completely innocent of these accusations and subsequent convictions. So, the following is the first of a series of letters that detail events that occurred chronologically from my arrest up to my current day in prison. Depending on demand, I hope to release a new letter every couple weeks or so, right here on The Gateway Pundit, and subsequently at defendzach.com afterwards. I hope to inform the public of the absolute injustices that have occurred in the criminal justice system from my own perspective. Thank you to anyone who follows along and I appreciate all your help in sharing this information far and wide!

I’d like to start off, for those that don’t know me briefly explaining who I am and what it is I’ll be writing about. First of all, my name is Zach Rehl, I’m from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and I’m a husband to a wonderful wife and father to two amazing daughters. I had a challenging childhood growing up where my parents divorced, my father died, both at a young age, and I was otherwise what society considers “poor,” which means I didn’t have a lot. Ultimately, through hard work and dedication, I persevered and accomplished many things I had no business accomplishing. I joined the Marine Corps in my 20s and was honorably separated in 2012. After that I received two degrees at Temple University, a Bachelor’s in marketing and a Masters in engineering management and entrepreneurship. I then acquired numerous professional financial licenses from respectable financial institutions, which I was ready to use in the operation of my own investment advisor business, a business I had registered at the end of the year 2020.

Unfortunately, this is where my run of success takes a pause as I was, as President of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, not only caught up with the events of Jan 6th, 2021, but convicted along with three others of “seditious conspiracy” (a charge I vehemently deny, and am appealing.) Nonetheless, on March 17th, 2021, I was arrested and ultimately denied bail, uprooting me from my life and forever altering the path I had sought out for my family and me.

Over the past two and a half years, I have been bounced around from jail to jail, jail to prison, prison to jail, and more to come. I was in general population, solitary confinement, and now finally the infamous “patriot pod” with the other Jan 6 inmates. Over time, I was treated decently and I was treated like scum. I also met some really bad people, along with many good people. I’ve seen some people do some terrible things, as well as some incredible acts of human kindness. I’ve seen some jails that should be condemned and burned to the ground and I’ve seen some jails that do make an effort to establish the best possible living quarters for inmates based on the circumstances. So, long story short, I’ve had an interesting last couple plus years and I’d like to share some of that with you. Although I won’t be able to share all my experiences, save for a book one day, I will try to share some of the things I’ve seen and experienced during my turbulent ride since my arrest.

Recently many people have asked about what it is like at the jail I’m at now, but talking about just this jail and my experience here wouldn’t do the time that I spent at the other jails justice. Reason being, my experiences may open the eyes of someone in a position of power who could do something to change some things for the better in one of the previous places I was at. So, what I will do is briefly discuss my journey to my current jail, while mentioning current events as they arise, and continuously updating until I am ultimately moved to my final destination after my sentencing on August 31st. For now, we’ll rewind to March 17th, 2021, which started after a seemingly innocent night of drinking with friends and continued with the never ending nightmare that I am currently living through now.

Midnight hit, which officially rung in the most famous drinking holiday in the US, St. Patrick’s Day. A fellow at the Irish bar we were hanging out at bought everyone (including my friends and I) a round of Jameson to celebrate the occasion. It was just another day but it was at least a happy one, one I was spending with friends who were visiting me as I didn’t want to venture too far from my house because I didn’t want to be too far from my wife, now six months pregnant with our daughter. Not too much past midnight we wrapped it up and walked back to my house, where we quietly shared a couple more drinks to wind down the night and eventually sent everyone on their way. After a little while, I smoked my last cigarette outside (a dirty habit I no longer enjoy) and went to bed.

Not long after going to bed, I was suddenly woken by what sounded like my wife’s voice calling my name in distress. I’ll never forget how fast I jumped out of that bed. I don’t even remember flinging the blanket off, I just remember landing on both feet and freezing for a brief moment to listen for any additional sound to figure out where she might be and to decide what move to make next. It was at this moment when I heard a man call my name from downstairs, which then caused me to bolt out of my room and head towards the stairs. As I’m moving, I dismiss in my mind the possibility of any friend still being there, as I’d personally seen them all out the door hours prior. Halfway to the steps, in a more intense voice, I hear “FBI! downstairs now!” I’m even more confused now, yet still determined to see what is going on. I get to the top of the steps, sliding slightly due the speed I was moving, when I hear someone scream, “FREEZE!”

As I looked down the steps, I saw all sorts of federal police armed from head to toe in all sorts of ballistic vests, helmets, and protective gear, along with AR-15/M-4 style rifles all facing up the steps at me. At this point, that same man yells, “hands up, downstairs slowly!” As I begin to comply, I think to myself, “oh, THAT FBI.” The first person my eyes scan for as I walk down the steps is my wife, who I see standing near the door looking terrified and from what I vividly remember, very pregnant. The latter was my subconscious ensuring I was aware of the presence of my unborn daughter, this way I could mentally note both their safety as I made my way through the house. Next, I got patted down, cuffed, and walked out my front door, where there were even more federal police and an extremely large number of law enforcement vehicles from almost every agency in existence. These vehicles surrounded the entire block, blocking off numerous intersections in the area as well. As I gpt placed in the back of one of these vehicles, I remember thinking, this is way too much for simply trespassing, could they have me mistaken for someone and/or something else? So, as one of the agents entered the vehicle I asked him, “What is this for?” To which he replied, “This is for the events on January 6th”.

What transpired over the next few hours would set in motion the most mentally agonizing, exhaustive and difficult obstacles I have ever had to endure over a two week span, some in the name of “Covid”, but all completely avoidable.

-Zach Rehl