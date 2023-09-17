Maria Bartiromo Blasts Speaker McCarthy After He Says Hunter Biden Will Get Subpoenaed at the Right Time (VIDEO)

What are the House Republicans waiting for??

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that Hunter Biden will get subpoenaed at the right time.

McCarthy on Tuesday announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy directed House Committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden several days ago yet all of ZERO subpoenas have been issued to Hunter Biden.

Maria Bartiromo blasted McCarthy.

“What about the impeachment inquiry? Will you subpoena Hunter Biden? I mean Don Jr. spent 20 hours – they didn’t have any evidence and yet they brought him in. They question him! How come you haven’t brought in Hunter Biden?” Bartiromo asked McCarthy.

McCarthy punted to his fellow Republicans.

“I don’t subpoena anybody. I let the Committees–” he said. (Crosstalk) “Jim Jordan!”

“I let Committees do the work!” McCarthy said. “Hunter Biden will get subpoenaed, but when’s the appropriate time?”

Maria Bartiromo pushed back on McCarthy and pointed out all of the evidence of Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling scheme involving Joe Biden found on the ‘laptop from hell.’

WATCH:

BREAKING: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “Hunter Biden will get subpoenaed, but when’s the appropriate time?” pic.twitter.com/Je8oU0eWRB — ALX (@alx) September 17, 2023

Last Tuesday Rep. Matt Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy for being out of compliance with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role.

“On this very floor in January, the whole world witnessed a historic contest for House Speaker,” Gaetz said in his opening remarks.

Under new House rules, it only takes one member of Congress, from either party, to bring a ‘motion to vacate’ which forces a vote on removing the Speaker of the House.

It would only take a simple majority vote to remove McCarthy. Gaetz this week floated recruiting Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to help him remove McCarthy.

Rep. Gaetz lambasted McCarthy for not holding a vote on term limits, refusing to release the full January 6 tapes, insufficient accountability for the Biden Crime Family and for advancing Biden’s spending.

Gaetz continued, “If Democrats bail out McCarthy – I will lead the resistance to this uni-party and the Biden/McCarthy/Jeffries government that they are attempting to build.”

Gaetz also expressed his anger over the fact that Hunter Biden has not been subpoenaed yet.

WATCH: