LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Attorney General Merrick Garland to Testify at 10:00 AM ET in front of Judiciary Committee on Joe Biden’s Politicized and Weaponized DOJ

Merrick Garland will testify this morning in a House Judiciary Committee hearing to “examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.”

From the House Judiciary Committee website:

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,” will examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Fox reports,

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to outline the work of the Justice Department during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, according to a document obtained by Fox News Digital. Garland shared the document with committee lawmakers ahead of the 10:00 a.m. Wednesday hearing looking into how the DOJ has become “politicized and weaponized” under his leadership. However, it made no mention of the allegations against the DOJ concerning its handling of the investigation into Hunter Biden, and it being influenced by politics. The attorney general is expected to face tough questions from Republicans on the committee pertaining to the investigation.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) posted on X yesterday:

The DOJ prosecutes conservatives for nothing more than their beliefs while letting Joe and Hunter virtually walk free. The FBI interferes with congressional investigations and spies on Americans. Tomorrow, Merrick Garland testifies before @JudiciaryGOP. Tune in at 10 AM.

This hearing could also examine the DOJ’s involvement in January 6 and their political persecution of regular Americans.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that House Judiciary Republicans sent out a letter Tuesday that includes transcribed testimony from former Assistant Director-in-Charge of the Washington Field Office (WFO) Steven D’Antuono, who testified that the FBI had numerous confidential human sources (CHS) in the Trump crowd on January 6.

This and three federal indictments against President Trump.

