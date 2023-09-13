Libertarian National Committee Moves to File for Conservatorships for Biden and McConnell, Citing “Clear Incapacitation, Mental Lapses, and Deficiencies in Decision Making”

The Libertarian National Committee has filed for conservatorships for both White House resident Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Citing “clear incapacitation, mental lapses, and deficiencies in decision making” evident in recent well-publicized instances, the committee argues that neither man is fit to serve the American people.

The Libertarian Party argues that both Biden (80) and McConnell (81) have shown serious impairments in their ability to “receive and evaluate information effectively, make decisions, and communicate,” suggesting that they lack the capacity to represent either themselves or the American public.

With both the Democratic and Republican parties unwilling to take action against either leader, the Libertarian Party has taken it upon themselves to address the issue.

“One of the most insulting and infuriating things in American politics is the financial tyranny inflicted upon us by the geriatric elites,” said Libertarian National Committee Chair Angela McArdle.

“These people have squatted in public office for decades, amassing massive wealth from lobbyists, Super PACs and tax dollars, while the average American feels the pain of inflation and watches their savings dwindle. Apparently, 50 years of “public service” is not enough for some of these people, and they stubbornly refuse to pass the torch, even though they are no longer fit for service,” McArdle added.

She continued, “Elected officials like Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell exhibit regular and very public episodes of embarrassing disorientation, mental confusion, and stroke symptoms. These men, and others like them (like Diane Feinstein and John Fetterman) are not well enough to be left alone in the house all day. How are they well enough to govern our lives and spend our tax dollars?”

According to the committee, the actions of Biden and McConnell, which include the “indefensible incurrence of $4.8 Trillion in debt, continued involvement in an unwinnable proxy war in Ukraine, questionable and potentially criminal business and political affiliations, and lack of awareness to the state of the United States domestically,” make the conservatorships a matter of urgent concern.

The Libertarian National Committee is currently seeking legal representation in Washington, DC, to move forward with these proceedings as quickly as possible.

“The Libertarian National Committee is doing the responsible thing: we are filing for conservatorship of Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell. These men are not well enough to make financial decisions with their own money or with taxpayer money, so we’ve compassionately decided to step in and make those important decisions for them,” said McArdle.

“We are seeking legal representation in these matters in Washington DC so that we can move forward with the proceedings as quickly as possible. If you are a DC probate attorney and you are interested in assisting us with this action, please reach out. We also encourage other aggrieved parties to file for conservatorship of as many incompetent geriatric members of the federal government as possible,” she added.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that President Trump leads Joe Biden by 26 points on the issue of age. It should be 100% and we all know it.

It is clear to all Americans that Joe Biden does not have the physical or mental capacity to be president. Even the lapdogs in the mainstream media are now throwing Joe Biden under the bus.

President Trump slammed the Wall Street Journal and then he challenged Joe Biden, Rupert Murdoch, his leftie sons, the Wall Street Journal bigwigs to an acuity test!

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” Trump wrote in Truth Social.

On Monday, President Trump upped the ante. Donald Trump says the mental acuity challenge will now include a physical challenge.

“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 “settlement.” MORONS!!!” Trump wrote.