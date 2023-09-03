Let’s Hear It For The Boy — Joe Biden Most Consequential President Ever!

This image is courtesy of Toby McCrossin. You can find his work here.

Speaking of great work. Gotta give Joe Biden credit where credit is due. He is the most consequential President ever. Look at just some of his wonderful accomplishments (thanks to Kevin Kirk):

1. He is leading NATO into oblivion

2. He has given Russia back its pride (and its industry)

3. He is weakening the US so it will pose less of a threat in future

4. More and more African states are throwing off the shackles of colonialism because of him

5. He has seriously weakened the EU, threatening its very existence

6. He has put the final nail in the coffin of the British Empire

7. More people believe RT and Globaltimes than any Western media thanks to him

8. He has boosted President Putin’s popularity throughout the world

9. He has killed off the US dollar (and US hegemony) over the long term

10. He has crushed the US military (lots have tried, but only he has succeeded)

11. He is encouraging traditional Democrat voters to start looking favourably at Trump

12. He has lifted the lid on the extent of Washington’s corruption

13. He has helped to uncover the irregularities in US elections

14. He has depleted the Strategic Petroleum reserves and US energy independence

15. He has caused the US’s friends to seek new partners (that cooperate instead of bullying)

16. He is responsible for Ukraine ultimately taking its rightful place in the Russky mir

17. He has made the Western leadership look like fearful, incompetent fools

18. He has destroyed people’s faith in the US criminal justice system

19. He has destroyed the US economy

20. He handed back Afghanistan to its rightful government and allowed Chinese investment there

21. He helped to unleash Tucker (Rush 2?)

22. He has encouraged renewed friendship/trade between Russia and North Korea

23. He has confirmed that lying is endemic in Washington and the media will always cover up Democrat lies

24. He is the salesman of the year, for the second year running, for the Russian arms industry

25. He has helped to reveal the extent of US government censorship

26. He has helped to show the world that Iran has a highly developed technology sector

27. He has helped to debunk the myth that the Patriot System actually works

28. He has shown that the US MIC produces high priced junk

29. He is helping to convince Israel that it might be better to get along with its neighbours than rely on the US

30. He has helped to make the Germans look like gullible idiots

31. He has convinced a large swathe of Americans that the best way of getting respect is for them to cut their genitals off

32. He has helped to show that neither the CIA nor the FBI act in America’s best interests

Say what you like about him: when you give him a bribe to weaken America, you definitely get your money’s worth

Let’s hear it for the Boy!