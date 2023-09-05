Legendary “The Price is Right” Host Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed (VIDEO)

Cristina Laila reported on August 26 that longtime “Price is Right” game host Bob Barker passed away at the age of 99. Now America knows what caused his tragic demise.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Barker died after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He had never publicly addressed his fight with the dreaded illness.

TMZ reports it is unclear how long Barker battled the disease, but the doctors say his death came “years” after his Alzheimer’s began.

The outlet further notes that Barker, a longtime animal rights activist and vegetarian, once teamed up with PETA in 2013 to highlight the benefits of a no-meat diet. He said that giving up meat could prevent the onset of the horrible brain disorder.

VIDEO:

Prior to his passing, Barker had suffered a series of over the years. Moreover, he had minor battles with skin cancer, and took two trips to the hospital for issues with his back in 2018 as TMZ reported.

Barker announced his retirement from “The Price is Right” in 2007, handing the show over to current host Drew Carey. The longtime comedian honored Barker during the show’s Aug. 31 episode as E News reported.

Most people remember Bob from the 35 years he spent hosting The Price Is Right. So it’s easy to forget that for 18 years, he was a fixture in America’s living rooms for Truth or Consequences, a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II. We’ll also remember Bob for his tireless work on behalf of all animals from whales and elephants to the cats and dogs who reminded everybody at the end of the show to get spayed or neutered.

Here is the very first episode of “The Price is Right” featuring Barker. It aired on September 4, 1972.

The majority of Barker’s estate will donate to more than 40 different animal rights organizations and military nonprofits.