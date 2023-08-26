Longtime “The Price Is Right” Host Bob Barker Dead at 99

Iconic game show host Bob Barker has passed away.

He was 99.

Bob Barker was the host of “The Price Is Right” host for 35 years.

CBS News reported:

Bob Barker, who hosted “The Price Is Right” for 35 years, has died, his representative, Roger Neal, told CBS News on Saturday. He was 99.

Barker died at home, Neal said, adding that, “he had a beautiful life.”

Barker appeared on national television for over 50 years. Before his time at the country’s longest-running game show on CBS, he hosted one of the nation’s first televised game shows, “Truth or Consequences,” for nearly 20 years, earning him recognition in the Guinness World Records book as television’s “most durable performer.”

On “Truth or Consequences,” Barker charmed audiences with his quips and plainspoken style. Every December 21, show creator Ralph Edwards and Barker would drink a toast at lunch to celebrate the day in 1956 when Edwards notified Barker – who had no previous television experience – that he was going to become the host. He stayed with the program for 18 years, calling it a “fun show,” during a chat at the Google headquarters.