“At Least He Stands on Stage”: Trump Campaign Savages Biden After Attempt to Dunk on President Trump

The Internet has made campaigning in the 21st Century more instantly entertaining and savage than in last century when campaigns and the public had to rely on traditional print media, TV and radio to relay jabs and parries. Now the action happens within minutes without filter.

Case in point, today’s back and forth between the Biden and Trump campaigns. The Biden-Harris HQ account on X Twitter for some reason thought they were dunking on President Trump for basking in the warm reception by supporters while Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. played before his speech in California Friday, saying, “Trump just stands there on stage pointing at people,” over a nearly two minute video of Trump acknowledging his supporters at the California Republican Convention in Anaheim.

Trump just stands there on stage pointing at people pic.twitter.com/dPLIZPLH3E — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) September 29, 2023

The response by the Trump War room account was swift (within four minutes!) and savage, “At least he stands on stage,” posted over a photo of Biden after he tripped and fell hard at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on June 1.

At least he stands on stage. https://t.co/L9Xt9hLSWD pic.twitter.com/vclyno5XOa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2023

Axios reported earlier this week Team Biden is petrified Biden will fall in public and has taken extraordinary action to prevent the 80-year-old Biden falling, including physical therapy, wearing sneakers and using the short stairs for Air Force One (excerpt):

As voters express deep concerns about the 80-year-old president’s age and fitness for office, Biden’s team is taking extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public — as he did in June, when he tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy. With a physical therapist, Biden has been doing exercises to improve his balance as far back as November 2021. Since his stumble in June, he has been wearing tennis shoes more often to avoid slipping — and using the short stairs on Air Force One, entering the plane on a lower deck than before.

Biden still had trouble walking down the shorter fourteen step staircase off Air Force One this week, file screen image.

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden almost falls down the stairs hours after Axios publishes the piece “Biden team's don't-let-him-trip mission” pic.twitter.com/f4hbeoFSGR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2023

Video of Biden at the Air Force Academy:

Bonus video: Trump mocking Biden routinely getting lost on stage during CA GOP speech: