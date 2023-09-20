Judge Rebuffs Hunter Biden’s Lawyers, Orders Hunter to Appear IN PERSON at Arraignment on Federal Gun Charges

A magistrate judge on Wednesday ordered Hunter Biden to appear IN PERSON at his arraignment on September 26 on federal gun charges.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges last Thursday.

Biden was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Special Counsel Dave Weiss indicted Hunter Biden after the sweetheart plea deal fell apart last month.

Hunter Biden was charged with “one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.” ABC News reported.

Biden is expected to plead not guilty in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

The judge rebuffed Hunter’s request to appear for his arraignment ‘virtually.’ The judge said Hunter Biden has to appear in person.

ABC News reported:

A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday denied Hunter Biden’s effort to avoid appearing in person at his arraignment on federal gun charges, ordering him to appear at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 3. Judge Christopher Burke wrote that the president’s son “should be treated just as would any other defendant in our court.” Hunter Biden’s legal team had sought to have him appear virtually, citing “the financial impact on government resources and the logistical burden on the downtown area of Wilmington” as reason enough to avoid an in-person appearance. Prosecutors earlier Wednesday rebuffed that effort, arguing that an in-person arraignment is “important to promote the public’s confidence that the defendant is being treated consistently with other defendants.” Judge Burke wrote that in his twelve years on the bench — with the exception of the pandemic — he “cannot recall ever having conducted an initial appearance other than in person.”

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that his then-lover and deceased brother’s widow tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

And on the next day, TGP provided additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

In a long text that Hunter sent to a family friend, Hunter exposed all that was going on with him and his family. (See also the Illustrated Primer)

TGP shared texts where Hunter comes across as borderline crazy. Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, whom he had an affair with, threw his gun away and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved. Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Below is the text TGP provided: