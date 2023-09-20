Jesse Watters: Hunter Biden Has a Mugshot – Expected to Plead Not Guilty in Gun and Drug Charges (VIDEO)

Fox host Jesse Watters revealed on his show last night that Hunter Biden has a mugshot from his July court appearance, where he was photographed and fingerprinted, according to lawyers for Biden.

Watters also told his audience that his team filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the DOJ and the US marshalls to show Hunter’s mugshot to the public.

The left and the mainstream media widely criticized President Trump for his historic Georgia mugshot pose that showed he will never surrender to the Radical Left Marxists. Others indicted in the sham Georgia RICO case by leftwing DA Fani Willis also took a bashing from the Fake News Media for their appearance after the Fulton County Sheriff’s office released their mugshots.

“What is so special about a mug shot that they don’t want us to see? Did [Hunter] smile? Did he look defiant?” Watters asked.

Biden is expected to plead not guilty in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs. His attorneys have requested that he be allowed to hide in the basement like his father and enter his plea via video conference.

As Watters noted, President Trump flew all over the country and faced the media for court appearances in four sham indictments. Why can’t Hunter Biden face the cameras and appear in court?

Prosecutors are opposed to this special treatment for Hunter Biden, ABC reports.

ABC reported,

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is expected to enter a plea of not guilty when he is arraigned on federal gun charges, his attorney wrote in court filings Tuesday. It’s the first official indication of the younger Biden’s plans to fight the charges against him following his indictment last week, though his attorney has publicly suggested he would fight the charges. Lowell filed court papers on Tuesday seeking to have his client’s initial appearance in a Delaware court take place via video conference instead of in person, in order to limit what he called “the financial impact on government resources and the logistical burden on the downtown area of Wilmington.” “No matter whether in person or virtual … Mr. Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference,” Lowell wrote.

Via Jesse Watters Primetime: