Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Making Snarky Remark About the Auto Union Strike to Netanyahu as Handlers Shoo Away Press (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday participated in a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York.

This is Joe Biden’s first meeting with Netanyahu since he was elected Prime Minister.

Recall, that Joe Biden first met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog over the summer as a snub to Netanyahu.

On the outset of their meeting, Joe Biden performed the sign of the Cross, a Christian gesture, as he sat across from Netanyahu.

Biden read from his notecards (of course).

After the quick meeting, Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic making a snarky remark about the auto union strike. He doesn’t care about the autoworkers.

“Surprised they haven’t asked me about the auto strike. They usually ask about things that have nothing to do with what we’re talking about,” Biden said to Netanyahu, according to pool reports.

Biden’s snarky remark comes as Democrats sound the alarm after Trump outfoxed Joe Biden on the auto union strike.

Trump decided to forgo the upcoming Republican primary debate scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 at the Reagan Library in California. Instead, he will be in Detroit, speaking to a crowd of more than 500 current and former union members.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

Democrats are quietly panicking over Trump’s planned speech in Detroit as Joe Biden’s White House grapples with how to handle the historic strike.

“Trump scooped us. Now if we announce we’re going, it looks like we’re just going because of Trump,” said a national Democratic strategist, according to Politico. “We waited too long. That’s the challenge.”