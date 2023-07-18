HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Hangs His Head Down and Mumbles Incoherently in Meeting with Israeli President Herzog (VIDEO)

Joe Biden was seen publicly for the first time in days on Tuesday and he is in bad shape.

Biden disappeared after he returned from Europe last Thursday.

The last time we saw Biden in public he was nibbling on a baby’s arm.

Four days later Joe Biden has finally emerged and he can barely speak.

Biden held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

80-year-old Joe Biden hunched over and mumbled incoherently during the meeting.

“And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together on a political level and they uh – uh – and they uh – and uh [unintelligible].

Biden ignored questions as the press was kicked out of the room.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

