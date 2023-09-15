Joe Biden Ignores Reporters Pleading with Him to Answer Questions on Hunter Indictment (VIDEO)

Joe Biden ignored questions on his son Hunter’s indictment after he delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges on Thursday.

Hunter Biden was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Special Counsel Dave Weiss indicted Hunter Biden after the sweetheart plea deal fell apart last month.

Hunter Biden was charged with “one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.” ABC News reported.

Joe Biden delivered remarks in Maryland shortly after his son was charged by the special counsel.

After he lost a couple of battles with his teleprompter, Joe Biden told the press he can’t take any questions because he will get in trouble.

“I wish I had a chance to take all your questions but I’m gonna get in real trouble if I do that,” Biden said before wandering off stage.

Biden mingled with the crowd and ignored questions about his son Hunter’s charges.

“Mr. President, any reaction to Hunter being indicted!? Mr. President!” a reporter shouted.

Biden ignored the reporter as his handlers shooed away the press.

WATCH: