HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Says He Can’t Take Any Questions Because He Will “Get in Real Trouble” – Then Gets Lost on Stage (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

This is Joe Biden’s first public appearance since his son Hunter was indicted on federal gun charges.

Joe Biden repeatedly the same old lies about the state of the economy during his speech.

After he lost a couple of battles with his teleprompter, Joe Biden told the press he can’t take any questions because he will get in trouble.

“I wish I had a chance to take all your questions but I’m gonna get in real trouble if I do that,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden: "I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I'm gonna get in real trouble if I do that." pic.twitter.com/KYyaA2w5qi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 14, 2023

A confused Joe Biden got lost as he tried to leave the stage.

VIDEO: