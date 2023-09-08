INDOCTRINATION: University of Arizona is Teaching Future Nurses to Start Asking Patients About Gender Identity as Young as Three Years Old

If you ever wondered just how far academic institutions are willing to push the boundaries for ideological indoctrination, prepare yourself for this jaw-dropping revelation. According to Chaya Raichik, the person behind the LibsofTikTok account, the University of Arizona nursing school is teaching its future nurses to start questioning pediatric patients as young as three years old about their gender identity.

The verbiage suggested by a PowerPoint slide that Raichik managed to obtain reads as follows:

Asking pediatric patients about gender identity “Some kids feel like a girl on the inside, some kids feel like a boy on the inside, and some kids feel like neither, both, or someone else. What about you? How do you feel on the inside? There’s no right or wrong answer.”

Unbelievably, the PowerPoint goes on to say:

When to ask Start around age 3, during the well visit.”

SCOOP: University of Arizona nursing school is teaching future nurses that 3-year-olds can know they are transgender. They’re also being taught to start questioning patients as young as 3 about their gender. .@UAZNursing did not respond to our request for comment. pic.twitter.com/KlNtwsBWjO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 6, 2023

Three years old. Let that sink in. At an age when children are learning their colors, shapes, and how to string sentences together, these medical students are reportedly being instructed to delve into complex discussions about gender identity.

This jaw-dropping development has elicited reactions from public figures like Kari Lake and Lauren Boebert. Lake pointed out, “University of Arizona is teaching the next generation of nurses to brainwash children as young as 3-years old into thinking they can choose their own gender. When my children were 3, they still believed in the boogeyman. We can’t trust our kids with medical professionals who want to groom them.”

Lauren Boebert weighed in, saying, “I’m so over this crap. Full stop.” Elon Musk responded also with an exclamation point, “!”

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the University of Arizona for comment, but as of the writing of this article, there has been no response.

There is a line between education and indoctrination, and according to these reports, the University of Arizona is dangerously crossing it. To potentially push a narrative on children who are barely out of diapers is nothing short of astonishing. It is a disturbing indication of how far some institutions will go to normalize agendas that most of us find inconceivable.