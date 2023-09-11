‘Increasing Danger’ for War on Israel in Coming Weeks

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
There are signs – and they are growing – that suggest a war on Israel could break out as early as the next few months.
An analysis from the Middle East Media Research Institute notes that radical organizations like Hamas and Hiezbullah are not “eager” to begin a comprehensive confrontation with Israel, but there have been “growing indications that a war against Israel may break out in September or October 2023.”
The report said “The trigger may be spiraling violent clashes resulting in many casualties, or the use of new weapons leading to many fatalities on the Israeli side, in the face of which Israel will be unable to suffice with its regular counterterrorism measures.”
The warning signs include “growing provocations” by Hezbullah on Israel’s northern border.
Those acts include “setting up tents in the Har Dov area, inside Israeli territory, dismantling surveillance cameras along the border fence near Fatima Gate and firing an anti-tank missile into Israel,” the report said.
The organization also is demanding that Israel turn over sovereignty to several territories to Lebanon.
There also is the adoption by Islamist terrorists of practices such as firing rockets into Israel, and the excavation of “command-and-control tunnels.”
“The Palestinian terror organizations, especially Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), seek to change the mode of operation against Israel in the West Bank by duplicating the fighting methods used by the terrorists in Gaza. This is manifest in the firing of rockets from the West Bank into Israel, the excavation of ‘command-and-control tunnels’ in the West Bank (though not, as yet, tunnels infiltrating Israeli localities), and in military cooperation between different terror organizations, following the example of the Joint War Room in Gaza,” the report said.
There also has been an increase in smuggling weapons into the West Bank, the report said.
Third, there is the possibility of clashes on the Temple Mount during Jewish holidays in September.
At that time, “Jews are likely to visit the Al-Aqsa compound, as happens every year. Hamas and Hezbullah spokesmen have stressed that this could lead to a regional war.”
And the threat of a comprehensive regional war appears to be on the rise, the report said.
“Leaders of the terror organizations have recently increased their threats of a comprehensive regional war, in response to Israeli threats to assassinate terror operatives and those who dispatch them, including Hamas leader Saleh ‘Arouri.”
The report explained it was on the Al-Mayadeen channel the threats were escalated to include that comprehensive war.
In fact, the “resistance axis” has held multiple meetings with Iranian officials and others to discuss a war room, the report said.
Finally, there’s a danger from possibility that new weapons could be used that would produce a surging number of Israeli fatalities.
Then, the report said, Israel would be compelled to respond – “even at cost of comprehensive war.”
The new weapons reportedly could include “extra-powerful explosive charges and rockets.” One recent attempt was thwarted to smuggle an Iranian weapon that would dispatch “large amounts” of deadly shrapnel into Israel, the report said.
