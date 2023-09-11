‘Increasing Danger’ for War on Israel in Coming Weeks

There are signs – and they are growing – that suggest a war on Israel could break out as early as the next few months.

An analysis from the Middle East Media Research Institute notes that radical organizations like Hamas and Hiezbullah are not “eager” to begin a comprehensive confrontation with Israel, but there have been “growing indications that a war against Israel may break out in September or October 2023.”

