I Wasn’t Going To Comment On The 9-11 Attacks, But…

Blame my crazy sister. She lives in her own sheltered world. She graduated from high school in the middle of the pack and has done nothing since then to acquire a genuine education. Instead, she is part of the gullible crowd that are easily snagged by the fraudsters that populate the internet. So, this is the message that greeted me this morning.

My question to you is why were you used on national TV to spread lies. I hope you will admit that 911 was an inside job. You still have time to repent. From My Idiot Sister

Needless to say, I was provoked. My response to her means I have a lot more repenting to do. Anyway, I do have some solid knowledge about what took place on 9-11 at the Pentagon. The deceased General Stubblebine is fundamentally and factually wrong. The dude failed to understand what a concrete/block wall does to a jet airliner traveling over 300 miles per hour.

I was at Washington’s Reagan National Airport on the morning of 11 September 2001, getting ready to board a flight at 10 am for La Guardia. I was headed to Long Island to play in a DEA charity golf tournament. I was standing in front of a urinal at the airport when I first heard a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I quickly finished my business and darted down the hall to see what was on the TV in the bar. Within seconds of arriving at the bar, I saw the second plane smash into the South Tower. I knew at that moment that golf was out of the question.

Within minutes, my phone went off. It was one of Katie Couric’s producers at the Today Show. She said, “Katie wants you on the air.” I went downstairs to baggage claim and jumped on a hard-wired pay phone (I guess that makes me an antique). The time was 9:34 a.m. Eastern daylight time.

Shortly after I hung up the phone, a voice over the airport intercom announced the airport was closed and asked everyone to leave ASAP. I trudged back to the parking garage with my golf bad in tow and looked north towards the Pentagon. A pillar of black smoke was boiling up into the sky and heading south towards National Airport. I picked up two frantic souls who were trying to get a taxi and took them to Bethesda, Maryland.

I will be succinct and to the point — American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. How do I know? My partners (both former DEA) and I were at DEA Headquarters the following week for a meeting with the Director of Intelligence. DEA Headquarters sits Southeast of the Pentagon. The Pentagon’s West side is completely visible from the 7th floor of DEA. We spoke with three of the guys who were watching TV while looking towards the Pentagon, and they saw the plane fly by them.

So, this was never a question for me. Guys I knew and trusted, who had no motive to lie, saw what they saw. But that makes no difference to my dim-witted sister. She’s seen someone on the internet insist there was no plane, and it must be true because, you see, it was on the internet.

My next move was to share some photographic evidence of some of the plane’s wreckage:

Nope. It’s still not good enough for my sister. Maybe a video will do the trick? You can see plane wreckage and get an appreciation of how the plane disintegrated under the force of the impact.

Strike three. Personal testimony, photographic and video evidence cannot penetrate her occluded noggin. What about the passengers on flight 77 and the actual plane? Her response was, “The Government got rid of them!”

Right. The very same U.S. Government that failed to plan for the aftermath of the Iraq invasion in 2003, that failed after 20 years to rein in the Taliban, and is no longer able to supply Ukraine with a minimal amount of artillery shells, it is able to pull off a massive conspiracy and keep it quiet 22 years later? Sorry, I do not believe in fairy tales. The failure of the United States to stop the terrorist attacks on 9-11 was a combination of incompetence and a sclerotic bureaucracy. The cover up in the wake of the destroyed buildings and dead thousands was quintessential Washington — avoid blame, create more bureaucracy and find a nice shiny object, like invading Iraq, to distract the public. That’s my take.