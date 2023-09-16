“I Pray That You Will Keep Him Safe – And Surround His Family with Angel Armies” – Christian Women Raise President Trump in Prayer After His Speech at Concerned Women for America Conference

President Trump spoke at the Concerned Women for America conference Friday in Washington DC.

Concerned Women for America protects and promotes Biblical values and Constitutional principles through prayer, education, and advocacy.

After Trump’s speech something beautiful took place.

Penny Young Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America (CWA), took the stage and asked President Trump if she and the women in the room could pray for him. President Trump obliged and Penny Nancy prayed for President Trump’s safety and protection.

Penny Nance: If you’d like to join me, lift your palms up to the Lord and join me in prayer for this president. Dear Heavenly Father, we thank you so much that we live in a nation where we get to choose our leaders. Thank you, God, for giving us a president that was willing to do the hard thing, to make America strong, to make our military great again, to support innocent life.

God, I pray that you will continue to bless America. And God, I pray for President Trump. I pray that you will keep him safe. I pray that you will surround his family with angel armies and keep them safe from those who wish to harm them, even those that wish to hurt his children. God, I pray for them at this moment.

God first, Peter tells us to humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God. And he will lift us up in due season to cast our cares upon him because he cares for us. God, I pray that President Trump will feel cared for. I pray that he will be able to cast his cares on God. And I pray, Lord, that you will fill him with peace, fill him with joy, Lord, and continue to help him to feel resolute in protecting America.

In Jesus name I pray. Amen.