WATCH LIVE: Trump Returns to Washington DC to Deliver Keynote Speeches

by

Trump delivered a series of keynote speeches in Washington DC on Friday while Joe Biden retreats to Delaware for another vacation.

President Trump will speak at the “Pray Vote Stand” summit Friday evening in Washington DC.

Earlier Friday evening, Trump took the stage at the Concerned Women for America Summit.

“We’re going to take back our country, we’re going to take back our culture, and we’re going to make America great again, greater than ever before,” Trump said.

