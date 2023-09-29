HE’S SHOT: Biden a Confused Rambling Mess at General Milley’s Farewell Tribute (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at General Milley’s retirement ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia. Air Force Chief General Charles Q. Brown will take over for Milley.

Outgoing rogue General Mark Milley took a veiled shot at Trump during his remarks.

“We don’t take an oath to a king, or queen, or tyrant, or dictator,” Milley declared. “We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don’t take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we’re willing to die to protect it.”

“Every soldier, sailor, airman, marine, guardian, and Coast Guardsman, each of us commit our very life to protect and defend that document regardless of personal price,” he added.

WATCH:

As usual, 80-year-old Joe Biden was a confused, rambling disaster during Milley’s farewell ceremony.

Joe Biden incoherently mumbled praise for Mark Milley.

WATCH:

A confused Joe Biden looked around lost.

WATCH:

