Florida’s Surgeon General Urges Americans to Refuse to Follow New Mask Mandates

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is urging people to refuse to follow any new mask mandates as schools slowly try to reinstate Covid policies.

On Thursday Ladapo suggested that people should refuse to participate.

“What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm?” Joseph Ladapo said in a tweet. “You don’t call it sanity.”

“These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…” he added.

This is not the first time that Dr. Ladapo has given common sense advice.

In March he gave a speech warning against the dangers of taking the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

On March 16th, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis conducted a press conference to mark three years since the U.S. promoted a “Slow the Spread” approach to COVID-19.

At the Winter Haven event, which took place at The Fire Restaurant on West Central Avenue, DeSantis was joined by Florida’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo.

In his speech, Dr. Ladapo stated that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have a “terrible safety profile” and questioned if anybody should be taking them.

“People believe that what is happening isn’t actually happening. These vaccines have a terrible safety profile… I’m not sure anyone should be taking them, that is the honest truth. I don’t think anyone probably should be taking them. They have a terrible safety profile,” Ladapo said.

A recent study of the effects of wearing face masks increased the risk of cognitive deterioration and even stillbirths. German researchers had found that increased levels of Carbon Dioxide in pregnant women could be linked to an increased risk of birth defects.

The intense propaganda to coerce you to wear a face mask is not based on science. It is a pure political power play designed to force you and your children into submission.

‘Explosive’ new research reveals that using a face mask during pregnancy may increase the chance of stillbirth, testicular dysfunction, and cognitive decline in children.

When worn for extended periods of time, facial coverings may increase the risk of mild carbon dioxide (CO2) poisoning, according to a review of 43 previously published studies on exposure to CO2, mask-wearing, and pregnancy by German researchers.

