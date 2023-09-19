The Heart-Wrenching Saga of Joshua Hernandez: A January 6 Patriot and Political Prisoner of the Biden Regime – PLEASE HELP AND DONATE

Joshua Lee Hernandez, a 30-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was sentenced earlier this year to 24 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021.

Hernandez pleaded guilty on November 2, 2022, to charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, as well as interfering with officers during a civil disorder. U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper also ordered Hernandez to serve 36 months of supervised release and pay a $2,000 special assessment.

According to court documents per DOJ, “Hernandez traveled from Memphis, Tennessee, to Washington, D.C. On Jan. 6, 2021, he illegally entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol, heading to the Lower West Terrace area, and inciting the crowd by waving a flag and chanting.”

“At 2:13 p.m., he entered the Capitol through a window near the Senate Wing Doors, carrying a flagpole. Over the next 40 minutes, he moved through the Senate Wing, the Crypt, the House Speaker’s Conference Room, and the Rotunda, among various places, with the flagpole.”

His crime was carrying a flag into the US Capitol and chanting. Now he is serving 24 months in prison.

** PLEASE DONATE HERE TO Joshua Hernandez’s GiveSendGo account here.

On Friday, Mr. Hernandez contacted The Gateway Pundit from Federal Correctional Institution Forrest City in Arkansas, asking for help from our readers. As of this writing, he has been unable to see his wife, 2-year-old son Liam, and 8-month-old daughter Jaycee while currently serving his 24-month sentence.

“I’m currently at Forrest City, Inmate number 87647509. I’ve heard you help political prisoners get the help they need,” said Hernandez in his email to The Gateway Pundit.

Hernandez is from Houston, Texas and his wife is from Guatemala. They moved from Houston to Memphis for work. He worked as a regional manager for a franchise store.

“I’m currently looking to help my family until I come out. I became a father since J6,” he added.

From his GiveSendGo account:

My Name is Joshua Hernandez. I was a part of the January 6th event, I have been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. I need help from whoever can help because the financial provision I made for my family before entering prison has been stolen as of now by my business partner. My family and I will be forever grateful. I was the sole provider for the household. My wife and I have became parents since the event that happened on J6th. We are looking for help for our home support. My son Liam is 1y 7m and my daughter Jaycee is 6 months. I am 3 months into my sentence and things are getting harder for my wife as the months go on. I am hoping for support for my family to help get through these time of hardship. We have used most of my funds for lawyer and traveling expenses to Washington D.C. I was looking for different sources of income with e-commerce platforms, however with the events of J6 and political targeting from other platforms I am banned from using services. While in Memphis, I also was involved in independent car sales. Unfortunately, Memphis isn’t a safe place to do business and ultimately was given a bad hand. I know most who read this will be total strangers, just know if you chose to donate, my family will be forever thankful. God bless all the J6ers in prison suffering. We stood up for our homeland peacefully, proud and with love in our hearts for everyone to be apart of the land that is home to the free and land of the brave. God bless everyone who has helped my family so far and to those who take time out to pray for us.

The new father needs your help. Please read his letter to the American people:

In a world that’s often quick to judge, it’s crucial to remember that behind every headline lies a human being with a heartrending story, enduring unfathomable struggles, and a desperate plea for help. My story deserves to be heard; not to condone my actions, but to humanize and shed light on the insurmountable challenges my family and I face today. Like many who attended the events in Washington D.C. on Jan.6., I went with no intent to causing harm. I believed in the right to peacefully express my views, completely unaware of the maelstrom that would soon follow. After protesting and returning home, a chilling day awaited as I headed to work. I suddenly found myself staring down the barrels of 30 FBI agents’ guns, loaded and pointed menacingly at me. In that harrowing moment, inhaling the acrid smoke from my cigarette, a cold realization washed over me – they were out to vilify Trump supporters, branding them as dangerous extremists. In the face of such terror, I valiantly held my head high, refusing to grant them the satisfaction of witnessing fear. I surrendered peacefully, asking only that I make sure my wife and child were dressed before they barged into my home. This simple request was denied as they marched in anyways in search of items related to January 6. ** PLEASE DONATE HERE TO Joshua Hernandez’s GiveSendGo account here. Months of legal processing and pretrial sentencing followed. During this tumultuous period, my life hung in limbo. The Washington D.C. office handling this case showing little regard for my dire personal circumstances. In a heart-wrenching twist, I received a call that shattered my world – the passing of my beloved mother, the bedrock of my existence. With the court’s heartless denial of my plea to be with my grieving family in Houston, Texas, the weight of this unbearable burden grew exponentially. Trending: “I’m Instagram Famous, You F***ing Bum” – Entitled “Influencer” Suffers Meltdown Following Argument with Fellow Passenger and is Kicked Off Plane (VIDEO) The grief was soul-crushing, a stark reminder that life’s relentless trials do not halt for personal turmoil or legal battles. The tears were not just my own but the anguish of a devoted son mourning the loss of his mother. Yet my story transcends personal hardship. It is a testament to resilience and the enduring love of a family. My devoted wife, Letty, faced with the daunting task of raising our two young children alone while I languished in the legal quagmire, displayed unwavering strength and unwavering love. As you read this heartrending narrative, let your compassion and empathy guide you. My intention is not to excuse my actions but to humanize myself and my family. We are grappling with real-life challenges that transcend political divides. Every decision carries consequences, and these consequences often ripple far beyond the individual. This is a story that should stir our compassion, not just for me but for Letty and my innocent children. It underscores the importance of empathy and understanding, even when confronting actions we may strongly disagree with. While we cannot rewrite history, we can make a difference in their lives. We can offer Letty some respite as she confronts the trials of single parenthood. We can provide our children with a glimmer of hope for a more stable and secure future. Remember that behind the headlines, real people are enduring real hardships. Your support can make a meaningful difference in their lives. If this story has touched your heart, please consider contributing to our family’s fund, enabling them us navigate these trying times. Together, we can demonstrate the boundless power of compassion and support when it is needed most.

Update: Joshua wrote The Gateway Pundit from prison when he heard we were running his story: “Wow I can’t believe you guys are willing to help. We have been through so much. Words can’t express my gratitude. Mr. Hoft, from the bottom of my heart thank you.”