GOP Senators Weigh ‘Special Meeting’ on Leadership After Doctor Suggests McConnell May Be Experiencing Small Seizures

GOP Senators are weighing a ‘special’ meeting on their leadership after McConnell’s latest freezing incident.

81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “medically clear” to continue work after he froze up for the second time within the last month on Wednesday.

And this is just what we have seen in public. Certainly, McConnell is having these episodes in private as well.

McConnell was holding a press conference in Covington, Kentucky on Wednesday when he went into a catatonic state.

Mitch McConnell temporarily froze and was unable to speak. An aide came to his rescue and promptly ended the press conference.

Late last month McConnell became unresponsive and stared blankly during a Senate press conference.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken bone after a fall in March. He was hospitalized and did a stint in rehab before returning to the Senate in mid-April.

A Capitol physician suggested McConnell is experiencing small seizures.

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Capitol physician Brian Monahan said in a statement on Thursday.

Politico reported: