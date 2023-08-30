Breaking: Mitch McConnell Freezes Up Again, Press Conference Cut Short (Video)

81 years-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) froze up on Wednesday for the second time in about a month while speaking to reporters. McConnell was holding a press conference in Covington, Kentucky when he zoned out and became unresponsive when asked a question about his running for reelection in 2026. An aide approached McConnell and asked if he heard the question as McConnell stood mute with his eyes wide open. McConnell appeared to recover after a few seconds and the aide tried to continue the press conference. But it was soon clear McConnell was not well enough to continue.

McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken bone after a fall in March. He was hospitalized and did a stint in rehab before returning to the Senate in mid April.

Video was posted by WLWT-TV reporter Hannah Thomas:

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

Thomas posted more from the press conference that showed the aide shouting two reporters’ questions in McConnell’s ear as she stood by him with McConnell barely speaking coherently in response before the aide cut the presser short.

Here's more of what we saw at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum. Hoping Sen. McConnell is able to take some time to rest @WLWT pic.twitter.com/wU91yTIDZk — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

McConnell froze up on July 26 during a Senate press conference and returned after a break.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984. He has a history of poor health starting with a childhood case of polio that left him with a limp.

UPDATE: CNN’s Manu Raju, “McConnell spokesman: “Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.” An aide also said that McConnell “feels fine” and “as a prudential measure, the leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.””