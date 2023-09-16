General Flynn Asserts He Will Not Comply with the COVID Hysteria Being Pushed by Biden Regime and Corporate Media (VIDEO)

General Michael Flynn has openly refused to comply with the Biden regime’s looming COVID-19 restrictions. This comes as the Biden regime is reportedly preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees as early as mid-September, as reported by The Gateway Pundit citing Infowars.

It can be recalled that a high-level TSA official reached out to Alex Jones of Infowars, detailing a meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.

These policies will reinstate the mask mandate for TSA and airport employees starting mid-September.

According to the TSA official, further details on how the policy will escalate will be provided the coming weeks.

The official added that by mid-October, mask-wearing will be mandated for pilots, flight staff, passengers, and all airport patrons.

Following this disclosure from the TSA official, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source, also in a managerial position.

This source corroborated the directives, confirming that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

“They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure,” Infowars reported.

The news outlet added, “Both whistleblowers were told this rollout will be in tandem with the new Covid “variant” hysteria that the MSM has been reporting on this week.”

As the Biden regime and mainstream media ramp up their COVID hysteria, General Flynn made it clear that he will not comply.

“If it’s me, and I know what is happening to our country in a very deep way, if somebody says, ‘You can’t go in here unless you mask up,’ and tells me I gotta stand 6 feet apart from somebody in a line to get on a plane, and then I’m going to be jammed next to them in a seat, I just will not do that,” Flynn said during a recent interview.

“I will not put a mask on. I will not go into that store. I will go find some other place,” Flynn added.

Flynn’s refusal to comply with the overreaching mandates of the Biden regime was commended by most Americans. One X user wrote, “The People’s General leading by example.”

WATCH: