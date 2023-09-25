Fox News Immediately Cuts Away From Trump the Moment He Mentions His Blockbuster Interview with Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

Fox News cut away as soon as Trump praised Tucker Carlson during his rally speech in South Carolina on Monday.

President Trump on Monday spoke at a sold-out event in Summerville, South Carolina, where he leads by 30 points in the Republican primary polls.

Thousands of supporters waited in line hours before Trump’s arrival.

WATCH:

Trump was on fire during his speech in Summerville.

“Biden has done more damage than the five worst presidents combined,” Trump said. “They rigged the presidential election of 2020 and we’re not going to allow them to rig the presidential election of 2024.”

Trump took another shot at Joe Biden: “We will evict Joe Biden from the White House!”

“2024 is our final battle,” Trump said.

At one point President Trump took a shot at Fox News while praising Tucker Carlson. Trump gloated about his blockbuster interview with Tucker Carlson that was posted to X last month.

“We had 271 million people listening to the Tucker Carlson interview,” Trump said to a roaring crowd.

At that moment Fox News immediately cut away from Trump’s speech.

WATCH: