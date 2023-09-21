Fetterman Arrives to Senate Looking Like a Slob in Short-Sleeve Shirt and Shorts (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) arrived at the Senate on Wednesday looking like a slob in a short-sleeve shirt and shorts.

The senate decided to ditch its dress code to accommodate man-child Fetterman who dresses like a homeless drug addict.

Fetterman always shows up to work looking disheveled in a hoodie and now the Senate is lowering the bar to appease him.

WATCH:

National Embarrassment: Fetterman arrives to the Senate in a short-sleeve shirt and shorts pic.twitter.com/VDJGjZ380S — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 21, 2023

This is the Democrat party summed up in one picture.

Sen Fetterman says of his presiding over the Senate just now in shorts and short-sleeved button down with no tie: “The world didn't spin off its axis. You know, I just did it…I think we will still go on.” pic.twitter.com/VL9SRbbyMk — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 20, 2023

Fetterman presided over the Senate in his t-shirt and shorts.

WATCH:

Sen. Fetterman presides over U.S. Senate for first time since Sen. Schumer said Senate will no longer enforce its dress code for members pic.twitter.com/2epbmOoxmW — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 20, 2023

The lax dress code in the Senate drew criticism from Republicans.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!” Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X.

Fetterman lashed out at Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings,” Fetterman said on X.

In July MTG held up explicit photos of Hunter Biden’s sex acts during an House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

MTG brought the receipts showcasing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with prostitutes, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.