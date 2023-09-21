Fetterman Arrives to Senate Looking Like a Slob in Short-Sleeve Shirt and Shorts (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) arrived at the Senate on Wednesday looking like a slob in a short-sleeve shirt and shorts.

The senate decided to ditch its dress code to accommodate man-child Fetterman who dresses like a homeless drug addict.

Fetterman always shows up to work looking disheveled in a hoodie and now the Senate is lowering the bar to appease him.

WATCH:

This is the Democrat party summed up in one picture.

Fetterman presided over the Senate in his t-shirt and shorts.

WATCH:

The lax dress code in the Senate drew criticism from Republicans.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!” Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X.

Fetterman lashed out at Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings,” Fetterman said on X.

In July MTG held up explicit photos of Hunter Biden’s sex acts during an House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

MTG brought the receipts showcasing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with prostitutes, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.