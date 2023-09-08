LIVE NOW: ENRIQUE TARRIO TELLS ALL Tonight in GP Twitter Space at 8 PM EST! “THE FEDS ASKED ME TO LIE ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP TO INDICT HIM!” Join us and many SPECIAL GUESTS!

You do not want to miss The Gateway Pundit’s Twitter Space tonight at 8 PM EST! Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio will call in from jail with a TELL-ALL after his sentencing of 22 years.

“They FEDS asked me to LIE about President Trump in order to indict him,” Enrique Tarrio exclusively told the Gateway Pundit. “I told them to pound sand, and because I refused to lie about President Trump it cost me twenty-two years of my life.”

Join us tonight on X and hear all the details from Enrique Tarrio himself!

Special guests will join- including Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit writers Cara Castronuova, Alicia Powe & Cassandra MacDonald, Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne, Federal Whistleblower and former FBI Agent Kyle Seraphin, Former Capitol Police Lieutenant Tarik Johnson, Harrison Floyd (the only Georgia election case defendant on the Trump Indictment to be held in jail), John Tabacco from Newsmax, #WalkAway Founder Brandon Strak, Derrick Gibson (founder of Ni**as 4 Trump), David Sumrall (J6 Investigator from StopHate.com), Ivan Raiklan (J6 Investigator), National File, X (formerly know as Twitter) influencers @TaraBull, @ZeekArkham & @Phenomenology. We expect other notable names to join as well.

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE TARRIO FIGHT FOR HIS FREEDOM HERE.

Tarrio opened up to the Gateway Pundit after he was sentenced to decades in prison by the Dishonorable Judge Kelly on Tuesday. He told us that the prosecutors in the Department of Justice attempted to coerce him into signing a false statement that would implicate President Trump by swearing that “through several degrees of separation and connections, Tarrio had communicated with Trump regarding ‘plans’ for January 6th.”

“The truth is, I could have been home,” said Tarrio. “I could have been home a long time ago. I could be in my warm ass bed right now, laughing at the world, without a problem…and all I had to do in order to do that WAS LIE ABOUT TRUMP. All I had to do was confirm a lie.”

HEAR THE SCOOP DIRECTLY FROM ENRIQUE TARRIO TONIGHT!! Please share this everywhere.

You do no want to miss The Gateway Pundit's Twitter Space tonight at 8 PM! Proud Boy #EnriqueTarrio will call in from jail with a TELL ALL. He told @gatewaypundit the FEDS tried to get him to lie & say that he had connected to President Trump @realDonaldTrump through "3 layers of… https://t.co/Il4ExulLAI — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) September 8, 2023

This information MUST reach the House GOP, Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee and the Weaponization Subcommittee. It is about time they investigate the January 6th witch trials, the currupt D.C. judges and the Department if Injustice. We the People elected them to do so.

We look forward to seeing you tonight on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE TARRIO FIGHT FOR HIS FREEDOM HERE.

…and remember, in the end GOD WINS.

Cara Castronuova is co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution).

Cara is an Activist, Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion, Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Television Personality. You can watch her on Newsmax at 10PM EST every Saturday night, 11:30PM EST on Sundays and 6:00AM EST on “Wiseguys”. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.