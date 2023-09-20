Enrique Tarrio Opens Up About 22 Year Jan 6 Federal Prison Sentence on Jake Lang’s Political Prisoner Podcast

The poster boy of political persecution, Chairman of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, leaves it all on the table on this week’s episode of The Political Prisoner Podcast.

After being sentenced to an absolutely staggering 22 years in Federal Prison last week – Enrique opens up to Jake Lang inside a DC Jail prison cell, and their conversation may at times make you laugh, and will definitely make you cry.

Showing a supernatural sense of strength, Enrique explains his stance on the events of January 6, which he wasn’t even present at the Capitol for!

You can also hear some never before released details of the grueling 6 month Proud Boys trial, unbelievable prosecutorial misconduct and blatant witness tampering by the Government.

The man once at the helm of the Proud Boys movement also discusses the uncertain future of his organization and his uphill battle in the Federal Appellate court.

Please support the monumental work his legal team has before them by visiting TarrioFamilyFund.org and making a generous donation.