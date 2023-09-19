Embarrassing! Joe Biden Reads From Notecards During Meeting with Central Asian Leaders (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday hosted a meeting with Central Asian leaders after he delivered remarks before the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Biden’s brain froze and he incoherently slurred his words during his speech.

After his speech before the UN General Assembly, Joe Biden participated in a greet with the UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago.

He then participated in a greet and guest book signing with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

And finally, Joe Biden met with leaders of 5 Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Biden lost a lot of steam by the time he sat down with the Central Asian leaders. He could barely read his notecards.

WATCH:

Biden’s prepared remarks after his Central Asia 5 + 1 Meeting: