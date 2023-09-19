Embarrassing! Joe Biden Reads From Notecards During Meeting with Central Asian Leaders (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday hosted a meeting with Central Asian leaders after he delivered remarks before the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Biden’s brain froze and he incoherently slurred his words during his speech.
After his speech before the UN General Assembly, Joe Biden participated in a greet with the UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago.
He then participated in a greet and guest book signing with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
And finally, Joe Biden met with leaders of 5 Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Biden lost a lot of steam by the time he sat down with the Central Asian leaders. He could barely read his notecards.
WATCH:
Biden’s prepared remarks after his Central Asia 5 + 1 Meeting:
It’s an honor to be here with — with you, our first presidential summit — all the presidents around this table and the Secretary of State.
I think this is a historic moment. We’re building on years of close cooperation between Central Asia and the United States — a cooperation that is grounded in our shared commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity. These principles matter more than ever, in my view. And today, we’re taking our cooperation to new heights.
First, we’re strengthening our counterterrorism cooperation, including increased U.S. security funding to — to Central Asia.
Second, we’re strengthening regional economic connectivity. For example, we’re establishing a new business platform to complement our diplomatic engagement and better connect our private sectors for development purposes.
And we are — we are also discussing the potential for a new critical minerals dialogue to strengthen our energy security and supply chains for years to come.
And third, we’re launching a new initiative on disability rights.
And I want to thank you all for your fruitful conversation today, which has already taken place. And I look forward to working with all of you to do even more in the future. I am genuinely looking forward to following up on our — on this meeting, because we are stronger and I genuinely believe the world is safer when we stand together — our five nations.
So, thank you very, very much for making the effort. And I look forward to seeing you soon, possibly in one of your countries. Thank you.