HE’S SHOT: Biden Incoherently Mumbles After Brain Freeze During Speech at UN General Assembly (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks before the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Biden’s speech largely focused on Ukraine (of course) and he called on leaders to support Volodymyr Zelensky.

“If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? I respectfully suggest the answer is no. We have to stand up to this naked aggression today and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” Biden said.

“That’s why the United States, together with our allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity and their freedom,” he added.

Biden said Russia is standing in the way of peace.

“Russia alone bears responsibility for this war. Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately. And it’s Russia alone that stands in the way of peace,” Biden said.

Biden also addressed China and said he wants to work with China on “accelerating the climate crisis.”

“I want to be clear and consistent: We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict. I’ve said we are for de-risking, not decoupling on China,” he said.

Biden’s brain froze during his speech.

WATCH:

Biden's brain freezes during his UN speech: "The 21st century, 21st century results…" pic.twitter.com/hAJ1CiHH4U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

After his brain freeze, Biden slurred his words and incoherently mumbled.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: