DraftKings Blasted for Tone Deaf 9/11 Themed Bets

by
Screenshot: @thenickguy /X

On Sunday night, the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 innocent Americans, sports betting company DraftKings unveiled a tone deaf bet opportunity using the tragedy as a backdrop.

On a day that is filled with sadness and pain for so many Americas, DraftKings decided it would be a great time to promote a ‘parley’ (when a winning bet’s original stake, as well as the subsequent winnings, are on used on new wagers) using highly emotional and evocative 9/11 language.

Even more disgusting, the ‘Never Forget’ betting option was focused on New York teams, the city that suffered the worst of the attacks.

By Monday morning, the crass parlay was removed.

DraftKings provided the following statement to the Boston Globe:

In a statement emailed to the Globe, DraftKings said: “We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the familys of those who were directly affected.”

The Mets are playing Monday at Citi Field, located in New York City, where the World Trade Center towers were struck by hijacked airplanes.

The Yankees are playing at Fenway Park in Boston, which is where two of the four hijacked plans departed.

The Jets are playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., close to Newark International Airport, which is where the plane that crashed into a Shanksville, Pa., field departed.

 

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.