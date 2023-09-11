DraftKings Blasted for Tone Deaf 9/11 Themed Bets

On Sunday night, the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 innocent Americans, sports betting company DraftKings unveiled a tone deaf bet opportunity using the tragedy as a backdrop.

On a day that is filled with sadness and pain for so many Americas, DraftKings decided it would be a great time to promote a ‘parley’ (when a winning bet’s original stake, as well as the subsequent winnings, are on used on new wagers) using highly emotional and evocative 9/11 language.

Even more disgusting, the ‘Never Forget’ betting option was focused on New York teams, the city that suffered the worst of the attacks.

Counting down the minutes until DraftKings pulls this “never forget” 9/11 parlay pic.twitter.com/dLZftfFXMs — Nick Guy (@thenickguy) September 11, 2023

Draft Kings really had a “Never Forget” 9/11 parlay today. Fire your entire marketing team, guys. They’re imbeciles. pic.twitter.com/X2lErzsJIb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

good thing i bet the under on “DraftKings apologizes for 9/11 Parlay Promotion by Noon EST -100” last night pic.twitter.com/UbQmaLO1fX — Casey (aka “Bingo”) (@CTWritePretty) September 11, 2023

Draftkings is getting DRILLED for promoting a “Never forget 9/11” parlay. DK issued a statement apologizing for it. “We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and… pic.twitter.com/10QjV0zV8y — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 11, 2023

By Monday morning, the crass parlay was removed.

DraftKings provided the following statement to the Boston Globe: