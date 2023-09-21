Did Poland Just Torpedo NATO And Ukraine?

Sure looks like it. AFP is reporting that:

Poland will no longer arm Ukraine to focus on its own defence, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday, a few hours after Warsaw summoned Kyiv’s ambassador amid a row over grain exports.

To quote Andrei Martyanov, WOWSER! Remember the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine in the early hours of 6 June 2023, which caused extensive flooding along the lower Dnieper river? This is worse. This may explain the “Grumpy Gus” visage adorning Zelensky, his crew, as well as John Kerry and Antony Blinken yesterday at the UN General Assembly during Biden’s awful speech.

Did Ukraine and U.S. Delegation Just Learn About Poland’s Volte Face?

It is true that Biden’s speech sucked, but it was not the kind of debacle that would justify the facial expressions of dismay and anger. I think the Ukrainian/U.S. crew were stewing over impending bad news from Poland.

Initial press reports said that Poland’s leader, Duda , cancelled a previously scheduled meeting with Zelensky as Poland rallied a coalition of European nations to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain exports. The Associated Press reported:

Polish leaders have compared Ukraine to a drowning person hurting his helper and threatened to expand a ban on food products from the war-torn country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that EU allies that are prohibiting imports of his nation’s grain are helping Russia. Now, Polish officials, who are trying to win parliamentary elections next month with help from farmers’ votes, are expressing dismay over some of Ukraine’s latest moves, including a World Trade Organization complaint over bans on Ukrainian grain from Poland and two other EU countries.

Now Poland is upping the pressure by putting the kibosh on sending arms to Ukraine. It is unknown whether this will this also include a ban on other NATO countries using Poland as a logistics transit hub for NATO weapons? Another critical question — What does this mean for the U.S. troops currently deployed in Poland? Barring some high profile rapes or brawls by U.S. troops in Wroclaw, Poland, I suspect the Poles want to keep the Americans in place an an insurance policy.

This marks the first significant event where domestic politics — this time in Poland — is undercutting support for NATO’s plan to inflict a long term war on Russia.

Meanwhile, if you have any doubts that the United States is the number one country in the World for military “interventions” just take a look at this report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service, Instances of Use of United States Armed Forces Abroad 1798 – 2023. Since 1991, the United States has launched more than 200 military operations in foreign countries. Russia and China combined have been involved in less than 20 such activities. Just think about those numbers the next time you hear some American politician bloviate about the imperial ambitions of Russia and China. To paraphrase comedian Jeff Foxworthy, “If you launch an average of 9 foreign invasions a year you might be an Imperialist.”