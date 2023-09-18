DEVELOPING: Missing F-35 Jet Crashed in South Carolina: REPORT

The first F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, July 17, 2014., photo by Cpl. John Wilkes, USMC.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, the Air Force asked the public for help finding a lost Marine Corps F-35 jet that was last seen over South Carolina Sunday afternoon after the pilot safely ejected. The pilot parachuted into a residential neighborhood where he landed in a backyard and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The U.S. Marine Corps has issued a two-day stand-down order for all aviation units after an F-35 went missing after a “mishap”.

A debris field was found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina on Monday.

ABC News reported:

A debris field has been found in South Carolina during the search for a F-35 fighter jet that had gone missing after a “mishap” on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The pilot of the craft had “safely ejected” during the incident, military authorities previously said.

The debris was discovered two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston.

DEVELOPING…

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

