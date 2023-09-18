DEVELOPING: Missing F-35 Jet Crashed in South Carolina: REPORT

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, the Air Force asked the public for help finding a lost Marine Corps F-35 jet that was last seen over South Carolina Sunday afternoon after the pilot safely ejected. The pilot parachuted into a residential neighborhood where he landed in a backyard and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The U.S. Marine Corps has issued a two-day stand-down order for all aviation units after an F-35 went missing after a “mishap”.

A debris field was found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina on Monday.

ABC News reported:

A debris field has been found in South Carolina during the search for a F-35 fighter jet that had gone missing after a “mishap” on Sunday, officials confirmed. The pilot of the craft had “safely ejected” during the incident, military authorities previously said.

BREAKING: A debris field has been found in South Carolina during the search for a F-35 fighter jet that had gone missing after a “mishap” on Sunday, officials say. https://t.co/uo2NwcLYEc pic.twitter.com/0MDEonjYHN — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2023

The debris was discovered two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston.

We would like to thank all of our mission partners, as well as local, county, and state authorities, for their dedication and support throughout the search and as we transition to the recovery phase. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 18, 2023

DEVELOPING…