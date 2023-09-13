Democrat Leader Backs Virginia Candidate Who Livestreamed Sex Acts with Her Husband Online Dubbed “HotWifeExperience”

The Democrat Party of Virginia is so desperate to regain control of the House, its leadership is now backing a candidate who posted pornographic content online.

A Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

Susanna Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of 2 children running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’



Susanna Gibson

According to the Washington Post, archived videos of Gibson’s pornographic content were then posted to a platform called Recurbate in September 2022 after she entered the political race as a Democrat candidate.

According to The Post, Gibson violated Chaturbate’s terms of service by asking for ‘tokens’ in exchange for performing certain sex acts in a “private room.”

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

Gibson remained defiant after her pornographic videos were discovered by a Republican operative. She told the Washington Post that the incident was “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” Gibson told the Washington Post. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

After getting caught publicly posting this smut online, Gibson had the nerve to blast her opponents for engaging in “the worst gutter politics.”

Clips of Gibson’s X-rated videos were posted to X (formerly Twitter) after the Washington Post reported on her scandal.

Susanna Gibson however has the backing of leading Virginia Democrat lawmaker L. Louise Lucas.

President Pro tempore, Senate of Virginia L. Louise Lucas helped Susanna Gibson fundraise after the X-rated videos circulated on X.

“Today Glenn Youngkin’s team leaked videos of Susanna Gibson to try to embarrass and humiliate her and they failed completely.”

“Now we are going to make this the biggest fundraising day of her campaign,” she said.

Today Glenn Youngkin’s team leaked videos of @SusannaSGibson to try to embarrass and humiliate her and they failed completely. Now we are going to make this the biggest fundraising day of her campaign. Retweet and donate here:https://t.co/LrP5VhDsb1 — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) September 11, 2023

“Let’s all work as hard to elect Democrats today as Glenn Youngkin’s staff works going through porn websites “looking for opposition research,” L. Louise Lucas said on Tuesday.