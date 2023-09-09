Joe Biden Struggles to Read His Notecards at G20 Summit, Mispronounces Mohammed Bin Salman’s Name (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday participated in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session in New Delhi, India.

Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday night. He has all the time in the world to fly across the world to India, but he still hasn’t visited East Palestine, Ohio after the toxic train derailment.

Biden struggled to keep up with his grueling schedule on Saturday. He’s used to waking up late and barely working.

World leaders announced their countries’ participation in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure & Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Joe Biden struggled to read his notecards during the session and at one point he mispronounced Saudia Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman’s name.

“…and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salam, excuse me, Mohammed bin Salman … and since he’s not speaking today, I wanted to — well maybe he is speaking today. I had a note he wasn’t speaking. Any rate, I’m gonna stop there,” Biden said.

WATCH:

President Biden has no idea what he’s saying at the G20 Summit pic.twitter.com/SDbmNOkPmm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 9, 2023

Biden also shook hands with Mohammed bin Salman, something he vowed he wouldn’t do because of his belief he ordered Khashoggi to be put to death.

WATCH: