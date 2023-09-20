Crazy Narcissist Jacinda Ardern Urges UN to Find Ways to Silence the Masses to Protect Free Speech… Or Something (VIDEO)

This is one crazy clown.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke before the US General Assembly on Tuesday for some reason.

Jacinda, known for cracking down on every single individual right during COVID except the right to attend an orgy, spoke about cracking down on free speech.

What did we do to deserve this?

This is the new objective of the globalist elites. They want to control speech so they can lie more freely without being caught.

Sick, sick people.

Jacinda Ardern: We launched an initiative alongside companies and nonprofits to help improve research and understanding of how a person’s online experiences are curated by automated processes. This will also be important in understanding more about myths and disinformation online, a challenge that we must, as leaders, address. Sadly, I think it’s easy to dismiss this problem as one in the margins. I can certainly understand the desire to leave it to someone else. As leaders, we’re rightly concerned that even the most light touch approaches to disinformation could be misinterpreted as being hostile to the values of free speech that we value so highly. But while I cannot tell you today what the answer is to this challenge, I can say with complete certainty that we cannot ignore it. To do so poses an equal threat to the norms we all value. After all, how do you successfully end a war if people are led to believe the reason for its existence is not only legal, but noble? How do you tackle climate change if people do not believe it exists? How do you ensure the human rights of others are upheld when they are subjected to hateful and dangerous rhetoric and ideology? The weapons may be different, but the goals of those who perpetuate them is often the same to cause chaos and reduce the ability of others to defend themselves, to disband communities, to collapse the collective strength of countries who work together. But we have an opportunity here to ensure that these particular weapons of war do not become an established part of warfare. In these times, I’m acutely aware of how easy it is to feel disheartened. We are facing many battles on many fronts. But there is cause for optimism. Because for every new weapon we face, there is a new tool to overcome it. It for every attempt to push the world into chaos is a collective conviction to bring us back to order. We have the means. We just need the collective will.

Thanks for dumping this crackpot on our shores, New Zealand.

Scratch a liberal – find a Marxist.