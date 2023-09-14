COMMUNIST RESURGENCE: Maduro’s China Visit Challenges Western Influence

Nicolás Maduro, the dictator of Venezuela, and Xi Jinping, the Chinese dictator, had a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, 13, at the Great Hall of the People, located in the capital of China, Beijing. Their discussions centered on the complex diplomatic and trade relations that bind their countries.

Maduro, on his first visit to China since 2018, concluded his journey, which included stops in major Chinese cities such as Shenzhen and Shanghai, as well as the Shandong province.

It was a day marked by significant signings, totaling 31 cooperation agreements between the communist nations. These agreements spanned a wide range of areas, from agriculture to culture, encompassing economy, trade, energy, mining, education, science, technology, industry, and aerospace development.

Through “X” (formerly known as Twitter), Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, announced that the meeting between Maduro and Xi Jinping resulted in an agreement that elevated the bilateral relations between China and Venezuela to a “full-fledged strategic partnership.”

Particularly noteworthy was Venezuela’s commitment to support the Chinese initiative known as the New Silk Road, an ambitious Chinese project aimed at strengthening global trade infrastructure and increasing political influence.

Furthermore, there was a consensus on the need to enhance communication between both totalitarian regimes, further deepening the bilateral ties that date back to 1974 and were substantially strengthened during the tenure of the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

Maduro, in his social media posts, expressed that the two nations are now writing a “new chapter in their relations,” demonstrating a promising optimism about the future of Sino-Venezuelan cooperation.

The relationship between Maduro and Jinping serves as evidence of how communism has acted to regain global power and exert even more influence within the geopolitical context.

The dangers of Maduro and Jinping’s meeting are even more concerning when considering the visit of Kim Jong-Un, the dictator of North Korea, to Russia. He was received by President Vladimir Putin, as reported by TGP.

The current advance of totalitarian regimes worldwide is proof that the West has not yet grasped the magnitude of the problem unleashed by the communists.