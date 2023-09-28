Comer Shuts Down Democrat Rep. Raskin After He Tries to Hijack Impeachment Hearing with Call For Vote on Subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani (VIDEO)

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first hearing on the impeachment of Joe Biden on Thursday.

The three witnesses testifying today are:

Bruce Dubinsky, Founder, Dubinsky Consulting (forensic accountant)

Eileen O’Connor, Former Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice Tax Division

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law, George Washington University Law School

House Oversight Chairman James Comer was on fire in his opening statement Thursday morning.

“At least ten times, Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings,” Comer said. “He lied by telling the American people that there was an “absolute wall” between his official government duties and his personal life.

“Let’s be clear: there was no wall. The door was wide open to those who purchased what a business associate described as “The Biden Brand,” Comer added.

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith went off on Joe and Hunter Biden after new documents revealed Hunter sold access to his father in 23 countries.

“Yesterday, the Ways and Means Committee released new documents showing President Biden was not just aware of his son’s business dealings, but he was connected to them. And a newly released message to a Chinese business executive Hunter Biden mentions preserving the ‘keys to my family’s only asset,’ that asset being Joe Biden.

“The Biden family sold access to Joe Biden’s power — and the Biden DOJ protected the Biden ‘brand,'” Rep. Smith said.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan also blasted Joe Biden in his opening statement.

“This is a tale as old as time. Politician takes action that makes money for his family, and then he tries to conceal it. Never forget four fundamental facts. Hunter Biden gets put on the board of Burisma and gets paid a lot of money. Hunter Biden’s not qualified,” Jim Jordan said.

At one point Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee Jamie Raskin (D-MD), tried to hijack the hearing and called for a vote on subpoenaing ‘key figures’ including Rudy Giuliani.

Comer shut Raskin down and called for a vote to table his motion.

