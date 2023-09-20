Comedian Tim Dillon Says Weird Black Out Occurred in Studio During His Interview with RFK Jr.

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines had a sit-down interview with comedian Tim Dillon recently, but 30 minutes into the podcast the entire studio blacked out.

In his latest video, Dillon told viewers “RFK Jr. on today who’s running for President and his wife Cheryl Hines. Thirty minutes into the podcast we did have a weird blackout in the studio.”

He then said, “This has never happened before. I have been podcasting for 7 years and this has never happened.”

Shortly after the power came back on Dillon addressed the situation by jokingly saying “Who knows not sounding paranoid, Black Rock, State Street, Vanguard, we don’t know what happened.

Dillon joke came after RFK Jr. spent a large amount of time during the podcast explaining how those three companies have been buying swaths of real estate.

While chatting with comedian-savant Tim Dillon, RFK Jr. doubled down on his analysis of BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, whose leadership have made it almost impossible for young Americans to buy homes. As it becomes more difficult to own a property, the quality of career growth and family formation declines nationally. “Three giant companies, BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard … who all own each other …” RFK Jr. explained. “They’re the biggest companies in the world. Rich, and they … own, I think they own 88 percent of the S&P 500 … and now they’ve decided they’re going to buy every single family home in America. They’re on track now to control, to own the corporate control of 60 percent of the single-family homes in America within six years.”

Ever since he announced his presidency, bizarre happenings have occurred at several of RFK Jr.’s events.

On the day he announced he was running for President the fire alarm mysteriously sounded off shortly after he called out the CIA.

