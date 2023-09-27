Colin Kaepernick, Who Once Likened the NFL Combine to Slavery, Sends Wistful Letter to NY Jets Hoping for a Job

In his Netflix series “Colin in Black & White,” former NFL player/kneeler Colin Kaepernick compared the treatment of players at the NFL combine to slavery.

“Coaches will tell you they’re looking for warriors, killers, beasts,” he said. “They say they want you to be an animal out there. And you wanna give them that. … What they don’t want you to understand, is what’s being established is a power dynamic.”

As scenes from a slavery auction play out he continues, “Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you, searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected, no dignity left in tact.”

Now, with the New York Jets season in free fall after quarterback Aaron Rogers suffered a season ending injury, Kaepernick is looking to get back into the business he insulted.

Sports Illustrated reports that Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the Jets to gauge their interest in signing him according to a Tuesday afternoon report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Kaepernick followed his agent’s outreach with a wistful letter to the Jets hoping for a job.

Kaepernick said in part, “However, I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran Quarterback. As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me. I wish the @nyjets organization luck. My boy @bas is a big ass fan so I saw the heartbreak of every Jets fan when Arod went down @richeisen Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I’m sure. I hope y’all can turn it around, and I hope there’s a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE

