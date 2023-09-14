Caravan Supporting Robert Kennedy Jr. to Protest DNC’s War on Democracy – Protest Planned Outside DNC on Thursday

On Thursday, supporters of Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will rally outside a Democratic National Committee (DNC) meeting in Washington, D.C. as members debate and vote on the process to determine the Democratic nominee for President.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Kennedy’s recent interview on “Forbes Newsroom” with Diane Brady where he accused the DNC of undermining the democratic process by enacting rules aimed at preventing a fair primary election. According to Kennedy, the DNC’s moves make it impossible for any candidate, including himself, to challenge Joe Biden.
Kennedy highlighted that the DNC had shifted the Iowa primary and had instituted rules that penalize candidates who campaign in certain states.
According to Kennedy, the DNC’s control over super delegates and automatic delegates makes it virtually insurmountable for any candidate other than Biden to secure the nomination. Kennedy pointed out that he would need to win almost 80% of all states to outmaneuver Biden, assuming Biden only wins 20% of the vote.
“If you add up all the super-delegates that they control and all of the automatic delegates that just go to the party, I would have to win almost 80% of all the states,” RFK Jr. said.
“It’s pretty clear that the DNC does not want a primary,” said Kennedy. “They’re effectively disenfranchising the Democratic voters from having any choice in who becomes president or who becomes the Democratic nominee.”
Kennedy expressed that such actions from the DNC serve to confirm the growing sentiment among Americans that democracy is broken and the political system is rigged. “We live in a time in American history when a lot of Americans think that democracy is broken,” said Kennedy. “And unfortunately, the DNC is taking steps that confirm that outlook.”
“I want to see if they make it a fair contest. And I’m not asking that it be 100% fair, but I’m asking that there at least be a chance that it be plausible for somebody else to win other than their chosen anointed candidate,” he added.
American Values 2024 shared the following press release regarding the caravan and Kennedy’s efforts to stop the DNC’s war on democracy:
WASHINGTON, DC – Supporters of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will rally outside of the Omni Shoreham Hotel this Thursday as Democratic National Committee members debate and vote whether to allow for a truly democratic process to determine the Democratic nominee for President.
The multi-vehicle caravan is en route from New Hampshire to Washington, DC, and will carry on through Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia before heading West to Nevada, Iowa, Michigan, and other critical primary states.
The caravan is sponsored by American Values 2024, the SuperPAC supporting the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Thousands of Kennedy supporters are expected to turn out as the caravan travels throughout the national route.
WHAT: Rally for Democracy
WHEN: Thursday, September 14, 10:00 am
WHERE: Omni Shoreham Address: 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Recent polls by Zogby Analytics show Kennedy making dramatic progress in New Hampshire and South Carolina and the DNC is panicking.
Last month, Democrats across the country received a text message “begging” them to sign a petition to “BAN Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the ballot.” Signed “PTP,” the hyperlink leads recipients to the website for the Progressive Turnout Project, where a survey asks a series of politically charged questions.
Grassroots campaigns like this show the DNC sinking to a new low. This continues an unprecedented string of attacks on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the First Amendment itself.
The group behind the campaign is the Progressive Turnout Project, a political action committee (PAC) that has been described as “the largest voter contact organization in the country.” It has a series of sub-organizations operating under different names, two of which are also engaged in the BAN RFK petition: Stop Republicans and Progressive Takeover.
