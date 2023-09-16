“The Bush Era Ends Today in the State of Texas!” – Ken Paxton’s Attorney Goes Off on RINO Coup After Prosecution Offers No Evidence of a Crime as Senate Trial Ends – Make Calls Today to Save Texas!

Texas RINOs, including Bush and Rove allies, want Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gone. So they made up some accusations against him without evidence in an attempt to impeach him.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate opened the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which could result in his removal from office.

The Republican-led Texas House in May impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

Paxton was placed on administrative leave until the result of the Senate trial.

Earlier in the impeachment trial, Ken Paxton accuser Ryan Vassar took the stand in the Texas Senate. Attorney Mitch Little ate him alive.

Ryan Vassar and his RINO cohorts went to the FBI to report on Ken Paxton without ANY evidence of wrongdoing. Vassar admitted this during his testimony.

No evidence was produced throughout the trial that Ken Paxton did anything wrong.

If you want to know why the Texas Bush cartel is trying to remove AG @KenPaxtonTX, here are the GOP primary results Once the impeachment process started, George P. Bush reactivated his bar license No evidence was produced to the FBI by any of Ken’s accusers This is a RINO coup https://t.co/LBeyh4wVna pic.twitter.com/HecyE3oGgv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 15, 2023

Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee delivered closing remarks on Friday. He did not hold back.

Tony Buzbee: “They took a long walk on a short pier. The House managers did the same… They, in a four-hour hearing decided to impeach the Attorney General in the state of Texas and then they spent months and months trying to collect evidence to support it. And they did not… They failed. The Bush regime ends today in the state of Texas.”

