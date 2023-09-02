Burning Man Turns Into Freezing Man! Things Turn From Bad to Worse: Attendees Suffer From Hypothermia as Torrential Rain and Wind Batter Festival

Burning Man has turned into Freezing Man!

Burning Man is a yearly drug-infested music and art festival in Northern Nevada in Black Rock City.

According to reports, this year’s Burning Man was exceptionally degenerate and dubbed the “wildest festival of the year.”

‘Burners’ engaged in sexually degenerate activities such as “whippings by a dominatrix priestess,” “circle jerks,” “c*ck fights” and orgies.

Then the heavens opened up.

An estimated 73,000 people are trapped after a monsoonal storm moved through Black Rock City.

Burning Man attendees late Friday night were told to ‘shelter in place’ after a storm dumped torrential rain on the playa and turned it into a giant soupy mud pit.

WATCH:

Best Wetting Man ever. No one is getting in or out of here anytime soon. #burningman #BurningMan2023 pic.twitter.com/VLsglmXaYF — Eddie Codel (@ekai) September 2, 2023

VIDEO:

Water Man 2023. Burning man got rained out….. we’re all stuck here. Let’s pray it stops raining #BurningMan2023 #playalake #bm23 pic.twitter.com/xWHhfgXmYv — Robbie Page (@robbie_page) September 2, 2023

The Gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed as of Saturday morning.

❣️The Gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress and egress are halted for the time being, including Burner Express Air and Bus. No driving is permitted on playa except for emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, please shelter in place and stay safe. — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 2, 2023

According to AccuWeather’s Saturday forecast, more thunderstorms are expoected to hit Black Rock City into Sunday evening.

According to The Daily Mail, Burning Man attendees are now suffering from hypothermia as strong rain and wind continues to batter the Nevada desert.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s Saturday night.

The Daily Mail reported:

Revelers at Burning Man have been suffering from hypothermia after unprecedented storms washed out the festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The final weekend of the high-energy event has ground to a halt as freezing, mud-caked conditions took over, leading all traffic in and out of the site to be halted while officials grapple with how to conclude the festival. Normally a sun-soaked extravaganza of art and self-expression, Burning Man 2023 has instead been hampered by freezing sleet, dust clouds and swamp-like conditions. Sources told DailyMail.com unexpected issues have seen organizers urge attendees with RVs and large vehicles to offer shelter to tent campers, and have advised people to conserve food and water.

On the bright side, a double rainbow appeared over the playa.