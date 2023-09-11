Trump Files Recusal Motion Against Judge Chutkan

Citing prejudicial courtroom statements made in other January 6 cases she presided over, President Trump filed a motion through his attorneys in D.C. federal court on Monday calling for Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Trump’s case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith over his challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election. C

If Chutkan refuses to step aside, Trump can appeal her decision to an appeals court.

Chutkan scheduled Trump’s trial for March 4, 2024, the day before the Super Tuesday presidential primary. Trump’s lawyers strenuously argued against the early trial date cite the over 12 million pages of evidence gathered by the Department of Justice for the case, saying, “Mr. Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule.”



First page of recusal motion.

Chutkan’s biased comments against Trump were reported last month by independent investigative reporter Julie Kelly (excerpt):

…A review of thousands of pages of hearing transcripts reveal that Chutkan has repeatedly expressed strong and settled opinions about the issues at the heart of United States v. Donald Trump – the criminal case she is now presiding over. These include her public assertions that the 2020 election was beyond reproach, that the Jan. 6 protests were orchestrated by Trump, and that the former president is guilty of crimes. She has described Jan. 6 as a “mob attack” on “the very foundation of our democracy” and branded the issue at the heart of the case she is hearing – Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen – a conspiracy theory. Although judges often make comments from the bench, Chutkan’s strident language raises questions about her impartiality in handling the case against the presumptive GOP nominee for president in 2024. The U.S. code that addresses grounds for recusal states, ”Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” One reason to recuse is if the judge has demonstrated “a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party.” …Before sentencing Christine Priola, a Trump supporter from Ohio who pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, to 15 months in jail, Chutkan appeared to lament the fact Trump was not yet in prison. “[The] people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man – not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant, not to the ideals of this country, and not to the principles of democracy,” Chutkan said on Oct. 28, 2022. “It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.” (Emphasis added.)

Mark Levin devoted his Life, Liberty & Levin shown on the Fox News Channel Sunday night to the case for Chutkan’s removal from the Trump case.

Excerpts from the nine page Trump recusal motion with sixteen pages of exhibits: