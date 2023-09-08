Breaking: Obama Judge Rules Mark Meadows Cannot Move His Criminal Case to Federal Court

Obama Judge Steve C. Jones ruled on Friday that former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cannot move his criminal case to federal court.

Jones ruled that Mark Meadows actions following the election were largely political. Spoken like a true leftist.

Meadows was indicted with eight charges for his speech after the 2020 election and for his involvement in challenging the stolen election.

The Marxist left is playing cleanup now after stealing the 2020 election. They are hoping they will be able to lock up President Trump for his speech crimes following Joe Biden’s improbable win.

JUST IN: Judge rejects Mark Meadows. His Fulton County criminal case will not move to federal court. pic.twitter.com/wwKczg5jN6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 8, 2023

CNN reported:

The federal judge who rejected efforts by Mark Meadows to move his criminal case to federal court said in his ruling Friday that the then White House chief of staff’s actions related to the 2020 election were largely political. The indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, identifies eight overt acts Meadows allegedly took in furtherance of the scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential results. Meadows argued that these actions were part of his federal duties as chief of staff — and thus, the case should be moved to federal court — but Jones disagreed. “The Court finds insufficient evidence to establish that the gravamen, or a heavy majority of overt acts alleged against Meadows relate to his role as White House Chief of Staff,” Jones wrote, adding that “Meadows failed to provide sufficient evidence that these actions related to any legitimate purpose of the executive branch.” One of Meadows’ most critical actions was his participation in President Donald Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early January 2021, when Trump infamously prodded Raffensperger to “find” enough votes for him to overcome Joe Biden’s margin of victory. Jones ruled that this phone call “was made regarding private litigation brought by President and his campaign” and was “therefore outside Meadows’s federal role as an executive branch officer.”

That’s complete nonsense. Judge Jones doesn’t care.

It was later discovered that Raffensperger’s office lied about the infamous phone call and tried to destroy the evidence. The Washington Post was forced to make significant corrections to their garbage reporting.